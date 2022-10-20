The widow of Lansdowne businessman Khalied Parker, who was murdered in a suspected attempted kidnapping last month, has taken to social media to express her grief. “I never thought I’d be a widow before the age of 40,” said Latiefa Vinoos on Facebook, as she mourned her husband.

The 40-year-old father was mercilessly gunned down on September 9 in Lockerby Road in front of his business. Police have yet to make any arrests. Saps spokesperson Andrè Traut said: “The murder of Khalied Parker is still under investigation by an integrated task team and arrests are yet to be made .”

In the Cape Argus, Lansdowne CPF chairperson Rafique Foflonker said: “The case started in Lansdowne but was handed over to a special unit at the provincial office. “It was reported that someone was arrested for the murder and released shortly afterwards, but nobody was arrested in that case.” In a heartbreaking account of how Khalied’s death had affected her family, Vinoos – a doctor – shared a post on Facebook on Sunday that has more than 1 300 shares and over 2 000 reactions.

She details the kind-hearted and generous nature of the father of their three children, his values and how as a loving husband he helped her establish a private practice. “We lived very much for each other and in the moment,” she said. “So much so, he proposed to me after three days of talking on the phone. We were a perfect team.

“He was my partner [different but equal] and even though he really didn’t need to ask my opinion, he made me feel it was important to him. That was his character.” She shared the dread that came with explaining his death to their children. Vinoos said the post was prompted by the 40-day commemoration of his death, but she never expected the global reaction it received.

Excerpts from the post read: “The day I got that call, I rushed over thinking he was only hurt. “We had spent the entire morning chatting on WhatsApp [nearly two hours] followed by a 25-minute phone call that ended 10 minutes prior to his death. We laughed. “If I look back, we always laughed, teased and were always joking around.

“When I arrived at the scene and I had walked up to Khalied lying there and my medical training had systematically and immediately started accepting that he was gone, my body started becoming overwhelmed with emotion. FATHER: Khalied has three children “While I looked at Khalied’s lifeless body, it was hard to imagine that it had housed my husband, such a fun-loving and beautiful soul, just minutes before. “I heard many things about his death. He fought to protect himself. He died on a Friday morning.

“When he was taking his last breaths, those walking to the masjied and friends started reciting the Shahada [last prayer] for him. “They say he had peace and tranquillity on his face when he left this world. Allah knows best.” She says her husband was generous but very private, and many of his causes only came to light after his death.