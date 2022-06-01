The girlfriend of murder accused Jeremy Sias says they went to skut in Meghan Cremer’s car on the day he allegedly killed the showjumper. Jaydeen Azur took the stand at the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday to testify against the father of her four children who is on trial for the 2019 murder.

Sias was busted after Meghan’s body was found dumped on a veldjie in Philippi. He pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, robbery, theft and defeating the ends of justice. According to the indictment Meghan, 29, was attacked by Sias on 3 August at the Vaderlansche Rietvlei Stables in Philippi where she rented a cottage.

STRANGLED: 29-year-old showjumper Meghan Cremer He allegedly assaulted her beyond recognition and strangled her to death, before stealing her laptop, handbag, bank cards and Toyota Auris. He then enlisted the help of Charles Daniels and Shiraaj Jaftha to sell her car and they were later caught with the vehicle. The duo have been charged separately as there was no evidence linking them to the murder.

Wearing a black jacket and white and black beanie, Jaydeen told the court the couple are still together despite Sias being in the mang. She said on the day Meghan went missing, Sias arrived at her home with Meghan’s car and picked her, her brother and two others up. The group went to a shebeen to suip and then later wanted to go to a club in Wynberg.

However, they got stopped at a roadblock and instead returned to the shebeen in the Egoli Informal Settlement. Jaydeen claimed that Sias told her that he got the car from his boss’ son. STOLEN: Meghan’s Toyota Auris She said the next day she was still dronk but noticed that Sias and her brother, Wilton, had cellphones that did not belong to them.

When she questioned them, they told her “not to worry”. Jaydeen denied any knowledge of Meghan’s murder but says on the Monday, the police arrived at their home and took the couple to the police station. “We were at the police station, then he [Sias] told the officers what happened and I was kwaad and walked out.