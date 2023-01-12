A skelm who broke in and stole from the House of the Lord quickly learnt that God doesn’t sleep, after he was caught minutes later. Verenigde Gereformeerde Kerk (VGK) in Lentegeur became the target of a 33-year-old dief, who thought he could steal from the place of worship.

VGK Lentegeur chaiperson Leah Hendricks said that it broke her heart to see what mense did to the church. Hendricks was woken up in the early hours of the morning with the news of the kerk having been broken into. CRIME SCENE: The VGK in Lentegeur was broken into. She added: “It gave me such a shock that I immediately went around to the church to make sure, because who would do such a thing?”

Hendricks said the first thing she noticed was that the lock for the side gate was missing. “When I went inside I saw pieces of the roof lying on the floor, the burglar bars had been bent and the lock broken,” she explained. “I turned around and saw the door was kicked and broken to gain further entry into our storage.”

Hendricks said she realised that a suitcase containing cordless and wired mics, a laptop, receivers and remotes was missing. “You want to know what I did? I started to pray, I prayed that God intervenes.” Hendricks said that not long thereafter she got a call saying a suspect, who was allegedly strolling along Merrydale Avenue with the stolen items, had been bust.

“The caretaker called and said that the Metro police caught the guy, then I also started praying for him, for God to forgive.” And although her heart was stukkend, Hendricks knows the importance of second chances. “I just want to thank the officers for reacting so swiftly and also to the burglar; our doors are always open for you if you wish to apologise,” she added.

RECOVERED: Suitcases of equipment. Metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomons confirmed: “At 4.50am, officers saw a suspicious man carrying two black cases. “When the suspect was approached, he started running but after a short chase, he was apprehended. “The officers confiscated three cordless mics, three receivers, an Acer projector, three remote controls and a Lenovo laptop with cables.”