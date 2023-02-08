A family from Kewtown says they are living in fear after their son was killed by skollies. Bilal Jonathan, 20, was shot multiple times on January 22, following an altercation with alleged members of the Americans gang the previous day.

A relative says Bilal had helped her son defend himself against the skollies, which led to the shooting. “It was my son’s birthday that Saturday and we argued. He then threw his daddy accidentally with a brick and this guy just came and attacked my son,” the relative adds. “Bilal then came to help him and the two of them had the dik ding of the Americans, hulle het vir hom geslaan.”

She says the following evening, the gangsters returned and shot Bilal. “The whole of Sunday they were up and down in Kannabas Close, without us knowing they were planning to hurt Bilal.” Bilal’s hartseer mother tells the Daily Voice her son died for nothing.

“Dit maak baie seer,” she says. “My son wasn’t a gangster, I wasn’t there at the time, I’m just hearing a lot of things.” The relative adds that she was now forced to relocate with her family because her son is also being targeted. “My family is living in fear, hulle het gedreig dat hulle my kind gaan dood maak.”