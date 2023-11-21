The City of Cape Town has been slammed for wanting to move the homeless of Paint City to larney areas in Bellville by 2026. The City recently announced two shortlisted sites identified in their “Bellville Future City” plans, where close to 300 homeless people, currently living in the Paint City Safe Space, could possibly be relocated to.

WHERE DO THEY GO? Paint City’s 300 homeless mense One of the proposed sites is located on the corner of Smal and Rhos Street, Boston, while the second is located on the corner of De Lange and Kort Street, Bellville. The City explains: “The change in location of the Paint City Safe Space facility is due to the current site being required for much-needed road upgrades in the Bellville CBD, including an extension of Church Street and an extension of Reed Street. “The project requires a new road link connecting Church Street and Reed Street and this extension will cut through the existing site of the Paint City Safe Space – thus prompting the relocation of the facility.”

BUSY: The move could impact Voortrekker Road corridor However, the proposal has been met with outrage. Derek Bock, chief operating officer of the Voortrekker Corridor Improvement District (CID) says: “The sites are located on parking lots, both slap-bang in the middle of Bellville. “Everyone is up in arms because there was also no correspondence or public participation before the City came up with this proposal.”

The Boston City Improvement District manager, Jean Beukman, says: “Firstly I must say, the CID has nothing against the homeless people, we often work with them. It’s about the way the City is going about this. “On the website you can either vote for one of the two sites, they do not give an option to reject the proposal. “It’s almost as if to say, this is what we are giving you, finish and klaar.”