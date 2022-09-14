Local Kung Fu master MJ Li and his teenaged son made waves in Europe over the weekend where they hauled in one silver and four gold medals. Muhammad Junaid “MJ Li” Chafeker along with his 15-year-old laaitie, Muhammad Saifullah Chafeker, wiped the floor with the hele competition at the International Kickboxing Federation World Kung Fu Cup in Ankara, Turkey.

MJ Li won two golds in the men’s division Tai Chi and Tai Chi Weapons. Saifullah raked in two gold medals for the boys’ Chinese Kickboxing Light Contact San Da and Taolu Weapons Division, plus a silver medal in the boys’ Taolu Forms division. The competition took place from September 6 to 9 with as many as 15 countries and more than 350 athletes competing.

Saifullah, who was born without a left hand, was the only differently-abled athlete to compete against able-bodied athletes at the World Cup. His wins can be seen as a massive victory for the whole country, particularly against geharde competitors coming from the likes of France, Iran, Turkey, the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan, says MJ Li. PROUD: Saifullah, 15, with pa MJ Li Saifullah says: “As a differently-abled athlete, I felt very nervous in the beginning, but pushed through my nerves.

“I am very happy and proud that I was able to win two gold medals and one silver medal for South Africa. “My disability didn’t hold me back, I worked hard and did my best. So we can all achieve if we put our minds to it and be focused. “I am going to continue training and preparing for our Africa Kids and Youth Kung Fu Tournament, which takes place at the end of November in Cape Town,” he adds.

Chafeker senior says he is very proud of his boytjie’s achievements. “We are thankful to everyone who contributed to the success of our campaign and making it possible to cover my son’s cost to the World Cup,” he adds. “As a professional athlete, the last time I represented the country was late in 2019, so this for me was a wonderful opportunity after the Covid pandemic period.

“The competition was tough but good. “Going forward we hope international championships will resume in kung fu,” MJ Li adds. “But I am going to continue working and training with my youth in the Western Cape and in South Africa, since we have been given an opportunity to represent the country in Botswana in October.”