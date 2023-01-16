“At that moment I didn’t think of anything else but my boys, so I grabbed them and got out and within a few seconds, our whole house was in flames. We lost everything, but my boys were safe and that's all that matters.” Single mom of two, Janine Nel, 46, from Rocklands in Mitchells Plain, says the aftermath of her separate entrance burning felt like a bitter-sweet moment.

The mother of seven and 12-year-old boys spoke to Daily Voice after the fire that gutted her Wendy house broke out on Thursday evening. The blaze was allegedly started by a jealous, possessive outjie linked to the landlord. Aftermath: The house “This clothes we are wearing is all we could save.

“I lost everything in that fire, everything I have been working for and my boys’ school clothes and stationery. “It must've been God’s hand at the time because only after we were out did I remember that we had things in the house.” Janine said they were sleeping, then she was woken up by a funny smell.

"I don't know what it was, but when my boy told me they weren't busy with a fire in the yard, I immediately grabbed them and got out. “I later found out that the guy had thrown petrol on a cloth and threw it over the wall trying to get to the lady who lives inside the main house.” The mom says she now questions her past.

“I came off drugs more than a year ago and got my act together. “A few months ago I found out I am HIV positive. “It feels like everything is coming back to bite me and I know I shouldn't feel this way but it's difficult.

“I feel so terrible!” Hartseer: Janine Nel with one of her two sons She adds: “[The community] gave us food, and a man called to say he wants to take us to get the kids school clothes, so I know God is busy working, and He will provide.” Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says a 33-year-old suspect was arrested and will appear in court once charged.