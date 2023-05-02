A group of Mitchells Plain residents, says they are gatvol about the ongoing criminal activity in the vicinity of the Siqalo informal settlement. Mense took to the streets on Monday, standing with placards along Jakes Gerwel Drive expressing their concerns as crime increased near the intersection of Highlands and Jakes Gerwel Drive.

Natalie Bent, chairperson of the Colorado Rates Payers Association, says that residents are constantly threatened when they stop at the stop street. Picture: Byron Lukas “They keep our community hostage, one of our young men died on this road because of them. What they do is they threaten the government, our community has had enough about what is happening on Jakes Gerwel Drive,” Bent explains. She says that residents have requested the informal settlement move before due to the ongoing crime.

IRKED: Mense voicing displeasure. Picture: Byron Lukas “They need to move these people totally out of our area, they have come from all different areas. What about the community of Mitchell’s Plain, enough is enough,” she says. Colorado Park resident, Washiela Gordon says that they have had enough regarding Siqalo. “Our people are being kept hostage in our area and the City is not doing justice. We have been asking for a stationary vehicle, but they are taking their own time,” she says.

GATVOL IS HULLE: Mitchells Plain residents placard display. Picture: Byron Lukas The group was also supported by members of the Cape Coloured Congress (CCC) in bringing awareness to the problem. Nasmi Jacobs tells the Daily Voice that they are addressing a community issue and not a political one. “If we are going to leave this it is going to become like Bonteheuwel, a hotspot. Here are people that come in by Siqalo and they do the hijackings and other crimes,” he says.