Town Centre has always been the heart of the Plain but recently, shoppers and hawkers have been complaining about it being a literal pain in the foot after stamping their tone against large screws randomly sticking up from the ground. Some mense say they even had to go for stitches because of the injuries suffered.

So far the screws have claimed more than 20 ‘victims’, the latest being shopper Allan Fortuin, who says he hit his groot toon against a big bolt in Lyric Lane. BESIG: Mitchells Plain’s Town Centre is popular with mense. Community activist Warda Cay claims she was there when Fortuin’s foot started bleeding non-stop. “I was walking behind this couple and I just saw this man fall, and his wife caught him,” Warda says.

“I still asked him what’s wrong and when I looked down I saw the blood coming out of his foot, the cut was big and deep.” Cay adds that she also hurt herself on a solid screw: “The same thing happened to me last year, I didn’t complain because I vividly remember there being shops where those bolts are, so I thought it was people’s business. BLOODY: Allan Fortuin hurt his foot on a screw. “But now that I think about it, I can say something needs to be done, because people can get ugly sore, our vulnerable residents especially.

“What if they fall and break a knee or something? And a lot of them make use of the Town Centre, because this is where they shopped for decades.” Shireen Rowland, secretary of the Mitchells Plain United Hawkers Forum says they have been trying to get help to have the bolts removed. The Daily Voice counted as many as 20 bolts on the scene. “I also know and saw people get injured. It’s an ongoing thing, while the City is dragging their feet,” Rowland wyses.

She brokering at Town Centre for over three decades, she says they wys those who get hurt to report it to the City of Cape Town: “We are just tired of having endless fights. Those bolts that people are calling nail heads were installed to pin down gazebos, but there haven’t been hawkers there for a while.” The forum’s Jasmine Harris, vice secretary of the hawkers’ forum plans to table a complaint at its next meeting. The City’s Economic Development Department spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo adds: “Prior to the media enquiry, no complaints were received from traders nor members of the public regarding this issue.”