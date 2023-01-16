After the article of disabled Jamie Petersen hit the shelves on Thursday, donations have been streaming in so much that The Grillfather has come onboard to do their bit in ensuring the meisie has a lekker 21st next month. Owner of The Grillfather in Woodstock, Naeem Hussain, said they will be sponsoring the family with platters, lighting, sound and DJs to make sure everyone has a jol of a time.

“I saw the article online on Facebook Thursday evening. As a local business, we pride ourselves with giving back to our communities, this is where our passion is.” Sponsors: The Grillfather owner Naeem Hussain “We won’t be able to cover everything but there are things that we will cover. We will go out there and give them a lekker time. All Grillfathers are coming together and we are going to do this as a team.” The family of Jamie Petersen reached out to the Daily Voice in need of donations for her upcoming 21st birthday on 18 February. Mom, Marilyn and sister Samantha Petersen are her fulltime caregivers and are currently unemployed and depend on her disability grant as a source of income. The comments on Facebook were overwhelming when the public offered to lend a hand.

Sister Samantha said they are grateful to everyone who has reached out and offered to contribute to the 21st party. “We are so happy and grateful for the donations, many people have phoned and WhatsApped we received phone calls asking where we live because the people are interested in assisting.” “We are almost sorted with the majority of the things, we just need to sort out the catering, tables and chairs because we are inviting 60 people. Many have asked what we need and we were able to tell them.”