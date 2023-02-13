The Western Cape Education Department says it is hard besig after receiving over 3 000 “extremely late” school applications. The department has asked these parents for patience after receiving the applications almost a year after the 2023 application date closed.

WCED spokesperson Kerry Mauchline said this is making life moeilik for everyone. “We understand that the placement process can cause frustration for parents, and we ask for their patience and assure them that we are doing everything we can to find places for learners as quickly as possible. “These extremely late applications arrived without warning, and we cannot predict where and when these late applicants will arrive.

“This has made planning our resource allocation in advance extremely difficult.” WCED VROU: Kerry Mauchline. Mauchline said the WCED has already printed resource packs for late applicants, and provided these to the district offices where the new applicants arrive. “Online support links have been sent to parents for additional reading and home learning, while placement is finalised.

“Our officials and schools have done a phenomenal job under extreme pressure to make sure that they find a place for every child. “We are leaving no stone unturned in our effort to place every learner, and we will continue to work to finalise placement for all remaining learners,” she said. This comes after the WCED announced earlier this month that it had successfully placed 98.8% of grades 1 and 8 learners at their new schools.