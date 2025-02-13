THE Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says placement is in progress for 848 of the almost 10 000 “extremely late” applications received for Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners. The department had received new, extremely late applications for 9 289 Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners since 1 January 2025 for the school year, Education MEC David Maynier said.

He says: “We ask for patience as we make progress in placing these extremely late applicants, as we could not predict where and when these late applicants would arrive. “This has made planning our resource allocation in advance extremely difficult. “It will take some time to redirect resources to cater for these learners, and this is currently underway.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in our effort to place every learner, and we will continue to work to finalise placement for all remaining learners.” As of 7 February, the department said they have placed 98.8% of the unique Grade 1 and Grade 8 applicant for the year. Maynier added that despite severe budget cuts, the WCED has completed 283 new classrooms, including new schools in Lwandle, Wallacedene, Blue Downs, Philippi, Delft and Darling.