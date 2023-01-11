Laaities in Manenberg went bos when their local pool was officially shut by the City of Cape Town on Monday after a weekend-long invasion. Angry youngsters pelted City staff with stones as they accused the municipality of not maintaining facilities in low-income areas, saying they were now forced to cool off in an unsafe dam located near a sand mine.

The dramatic scene unfolded after the community took over the facility and forced City staff, security guards and Law Enforcement officers out of the popular pool over the weekend. The bads had been closed over the festive season and at the time, the City explained this was due to mechanical and structural problems. After the takeover, parents and children arrived again on Monday morning where they were told by City staff that due to rusted pipes and no chemicals to clean the water, they needed to remove the laaities for reasons of safety.

But a kwaad 50-year-old dad, who joined the takeover, said the municipality was failing the Manenberg community. “The problem is they knew those pipes were rusted four years ago. So why did they just not fix it during the off-season?” he asked. “Because they are slapgat and couldn’t care less about our children who cannot access beaches.”

The Daily Voice visited a nearby sand mine where a large group of youngsters could be seen splashing around in the water. Several years ago, a fisherman died in the same dam after he stood on a sand bank. The body of slain Chanelle McCrawl was also found in the same location. GONE: Chanelle McCrawl, 10. Fernando Arendse, 24, said they were aware of the dangers but felt they had no choice: “There was lots of trouble at the baths and the Law Enforcement made the skape deurmekaar.

“Most of the children didn’t want to get out because they were having a lekker time and it was warm and the pools were not open for a long time. “The reason we are angry is because some of the children don’t have money. “We decided to come to the bos. It very dangerous but we are swimming in a hole.”