The City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate would like to sincerely thank everyone who worked together as a community until the water supply was restored on Wednesday night to Blue Downs, Brentwood Park, Camelot, Hagley, Highgate, Malibu Village, Nuwe Begin, Silversands, Summerville, Sunbird Park, Wembley and Wesbank.

At 19:30 on Wednesday 26 January, the repair team on the ground turned on the water mains to fill the pipe after the replacement of two lengths had been completed.

Teams have worked non-stop since Monday 24 January to ensure the water supply is restored as quickly as possible to the community. The team is still on site slowly bringing the pipe back to normal operating pressure. Backfilling is being finalised.

I want to thank everyone for their immense calm and patience. Frustrations reached boiling points but we pulled together as a community to support the most vulnerable especially yesterday with the distribution of donated water.

Personally, as the new Mayoral Committee Member in the Water and Sanitation Directorate, there have been many learning lessons for me. I will use these to engage with the officials to ensure that should such a complex repair occur in the future, that we are in a better position to respond in a way that services and protects the dignity of all our residents.

Captions for photographs (from left):

1: Team installing new pipe section.

2: Welders working overnight.

3: Coupling and pipe installed.

4: Lowering pipe into position.

5: Backfilling over pipe leaving joints exposed to monitor leaks.