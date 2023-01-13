A Hanover Park convent flooded on Thursday after a heartless skurk broke into the property and stole copper pipes and taps. Staff at the Maryland Centre in Summit Road got a skrik when they arrived to find water flowing out everywhere after a burglary.

Sister Mary Louise says this was not the first time, and they know the suspect as they had helped his mother. “The manager arrived to find the water flowing and the entire convent flooded,” the holy vrou explains. DISAPPOINTED: Sister Mary Louise knows who culprit is. “The water was pouring out, as the person who broke in had climbed over the balcony and smashed a window to gain entry.

“Once inside he stole two taps and smashed the toilet and wash basin to access the copper pipes. “We know who he is and this is not the first time he has done this. We used to assist his mother with our Poverty Relief Programme, but we stopped after the burglaries.” Mary Louise says staff spent the entire day mopping up the convent while also checking the damage.

“The rooms and the chapel were flooded and at this stage we are still ascertaining the cost of the damage. “The last time this happened the insurance claim for the damages was about R100 000, so we are estimating the same based on the last incident,” she adds. STUKKEND: A broken sink. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirms the break-in, adding: “Philippi police are investigating a case of burglary after a premises in Summit Road Hanover Park was broken into during the early hours of the morning. No arrest has been made as yet.”

Mary Louise says the sisters are feeling swak and fear the skelm may return. “We are disappointed and despondent as we are here to help the community. “We feel let down and we only work to help the community. Our biggest concern is that he will come back,” she wyses.