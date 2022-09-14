Several Cape Flats communities will be experiencing water problems over the weekend. Areas affected include Mitchells Plain, Schaapkraal, Lavender Hill, Grassy Park and parts of Site C Khayelitsha.

Mense living in these areas will have little to niks water from midnight on Friday until Monday morning as the department does routine maintenance on its bulk water supply network. Mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien says the repair work was unavoidable. “From 1am on Friday, September 16, 2022, until 3am on Monday, September 19, 2022, the City’s water and sanitation directorate will be conducting 75-hour essential maintenance on its bulk water supply network,” he says.

“While we regret the inconvenience this will cause for many of our residents, delaying this work has the potential for an even greater risk to our water supply soon. It is being done over a weekend to minimise the impact on residents.” Residents living in Pelican Heights, Peacock Close and Schaapkraal will have no water. The City, however, says it will install standpipes and water tanks to provide water for essential use for those areas.