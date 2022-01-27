Residents of Browns Farms and Philippi must prepare themselves for water disruptions.

The City’s Water and Sanitation Department will be conducting a test shut-down to prepare for maintenance on a faulty valve on the Faure bulk water supply line.

The test will take place on Friday at 10am until 4pm.

This test run is in anticipation of planned maintenance from 11 to 13 February 2022, when the replacement of a faulty isolation valve will be performed.

“Residents are advised to prepare by storing water in clean, sealed containers in advance, and ensure that their taps are left in the closed position during this period to prevent any water loss when the supply is restored.

“A water tanker will be on standby in the area to provide water, for domestic use,” the City said.