Water restrictions are again on the cards for the Western Cape after dams fell to levels well below those experienced at the same time last year. Despite some welcome rain in parts of the province on Monday, MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, called on all local municipalities to evaluate their water security and consider the implementation of water restrictions.

Bredell made this call after the Department of Water and Sanitation released its latest weekly report, indicating an average level of 49.7% for the province’s dams as well as 56.4% for those providing water to Cape Town. MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell These levels are significantly lower than the same time last year, when the province saw a combined level of 65%, and Cape Town a combined level of 80.8% “My department of Local Government will be interacting with each municipality in the province to assess and evaluate their water security situation,” Bredell said.

“Where necessary, we will recommend that water restrictions are implemented sooner, while there are still options available.” According to the MEC, municipalities should ensure their water infrastructure is well maintained to minimise leaks and water management systems should be optimised. Catchments should also be kept free of alien plants, as this can save considerable volumes of water.