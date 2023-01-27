The family of a dead man say a funeral home caused them more grief after they found out that their beloved father was cremated in a cardboard box instead of the larney casket they paid for. Reginald Messina was cremated at Maitland Crematorium in August by the Bon Holme Funeral Home in Rondebosch.

To make sure that their dad received a dignified send-off, Messina’s sons went the extra mile to pay for a fancy Flat Kiaat coffin, but little did they know it was all for niks. Neil Cottle, 52, from Kensington said they trusted Bon Holme because the funeral service was recommended by the church. ANGRY: Neil Cottle says family didn’t get the casket for his father they paid for “We paid our father’s policy every month, so when he died they claimed R16 000 from the policy company,” Cottle says.

“Bon Holme then showed us a coffin but we didn’t want that, so we paid an extra R1 700 for the Kiaat coffin. “They also told us that they won’t be able to make the flyers for the funeral and on top of that we had to pay an extra R600 for a doctor to assess my father. “After the funeral service, I called up someone who I know at the crematorium and asked them to keep an eye out for my father’s name and ID number.

“I then got a call to say my father’s body was in the line to be cremated, but his body was in a cardboard box. “I rushed to the crematorium and saw it for myself, it looked like a 10kg box of chicken. “At the same time, Bon Holme rocked up with a hearse with my father’s coffin at the back.”

Cottle says he was so angry that he chased the men away. “What were they going to do? Take my father’s body out of the box and shove it in the coffin before I got here? Imagine if I didn’t show up, this secret would’ve gone with him to the grave.” Cottle is demanding an apology an explanation but says he has been stone-walled by the funeral parlour.

“Robin, who works at Bon Holme, sent me a message to say that my dad was supposed to be cremated in the Kiaat coffin but was left in the storage box. SHOCK: Cardboard box with the dead Messina’s name on it “I also got a call to say I can come fetch the coffin, I told them for what? What must I do with it? Put it on Gumtree or Marketplace? “I just want justice, that’s all, otherwise I want a full refund.”