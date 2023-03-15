A Metro cop was arrested after allegedly being involved in a business robbery in Athlone. The robbery took place on Friday at BH Wholesalers in Carrick Street, where armed suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to a representative of the store, the group wanted to conduct a search. “They came in with their full uniforms and Metro police cars and without a warrant,” he says. The representative says the store owner laid a charge the same night but the group oopgat returned the next day.

“The Saturday they came again without a warrant, the whole team of them. “I was there and told them I wanted to see a warrant but obviously, they felt like they could search the place without a warrant, but they left without searching the place. “There was in any event nothing illegal on the premises,” he says.

“If it wasn’t for the cameras it would have been another ‘we don’t believe you’ situation,” the rep adds. HEIST: The illegal raid at store. The two uniformed officers and three other mense were captured on CCTV footage that was shared with the Daily Voice. A second video shows the group finding the cash in a cardboard box.

According to Metro Police chief Wayne le Roux, one of their own has been arrested: “The Metro Police department can confirm the arrest of one of its officers in connection with an apparent business robbery in Athlone. “The City is working closely with SAPS, which is the lead investigating agency and currently investigating the allegations, and would therefore be best placed to provide further comment.” TARGET: BH Wholesalers in Athlone. Picture: Byron Lukas Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirms: “According to reports four males and one female, some of whom were armed, entered a business premises in Athlone Industria on Friday.

“They threatened the staff and fled the scene with the security guard and an undisclosed amount of cash and valuables. The suspects dropped the victim near Johnson Road. “We can confirm that one suspect has since been arrested and detained on a charge of business robbery.” The suspect is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court this week.