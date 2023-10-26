A disturbing video that has been making the rounds on social media, in which a young woman beats up a mother in front of her child in a taxi, has been condemned. In the clip, a young woman dressed in a white T-shirt and wearing a white cap and a pair of sunglasses is seen standing over a seated woman in pink, with a boy standing next to his mother.

The clip was shared on Facebook by a user who captioned the video, “Look how this child is disrespecting a grown woman, her name is Bella, she lives in Delft.” In the one-minute clip, “Bella” is standing over the woman and grabs her by her chest, repeatedly telling her to “leave my hand” while the woman is holding both her arms. The woman replies, “you leave my child”.

It is unclear what the two were arguing about but the little boy is seen defending the woman in pink and trying to remove Bella’s hands from her, as high school children in the taxi eggs Bella on, laughing and chanting. Bella is seen punching the seated woman repeatedly and tugging at her by her short hair. The taxi driver then appears to kick Bella out, as the van comes to a halt and the gaatjie opens the door to let Bella out.