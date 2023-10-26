A disturbing video that has been making the rounds on social media, in which a young woman beats up a mother in front of her child in a taxi, has been condemned.
In the clip, a young woman dressed in a white T-shirt and wearing a white cap and a pair of sunglasses is seen standing over a seated woman in pink, with a boy standing next to his mother.
The clip was shared on Facebook by a user who captioned the video, “Look how this child is disrespecting a grown woman, her name is Bella, she lives in Delft.”
In the one-minute clip, “Bella” is standing over the woman and grabs her by her chest, repeatedly telling her to “leave my hand” while the woman is holding both her arms.
The woman replies, “you leave my child”.
It is unclear what the two were arguing about but the little boy is seen defending the woman in pink and trying to remove Bella’s hands from her, as high school children in the taxi eggs Bella on, laughing and chanting.
Bella is seen punching the seated woman repeatedly and tugging at her by her short hair.
The taxi driver then appears to kick Bella out, as the van comes to a halt and the gaatjie opens the door to let Bella out.
Bella, who goes by Brittney Missb on Facebook commented on the video, saying: “These goed se msp (ma se p***), they were not even there. That sisi spoke a lot of k@k in the taxi about if a person don’t want to give way in public transport then I should buy me a car, then I told her she shouldn’t skel k@k in her language because I didn’t hear her say she wants to pass. She continued skelling about prostitutes and messed in my gevriet, so I moered her, can’t skel face to face mxm."
When the Daily Voice alerted Mandla Hermanus from the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), he said he was not aware of the incident.
“It is disturbing that the driver did not intervene sooner, and that fellow passengers did not intervene as well. The driver should report the incident to the association to which he belongs and the passenger should be assisted to open a criminal case,” he added.