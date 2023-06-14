Security at the Gugulethu Community Health Centre was breached after skelms posing as wheelchair-bound patients robbed the guards on Tuesday morning. Early bird patients, who were queuing at the facility, realised that something wasn’t right when they were told to wait outside and that the police were on their way.

Spokesperson for the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness, Monique Johnstone, explains that two men – one in a wheelchair and another pushing him – gained access to the premises by pretending to be patients seeking health care at about 3am. CAME UNDER ATTACK: Gugulethu Health Centre. File photo “As soon as security guards opened the gate, they pulled out their guns and held them up. Two more robbers then entered the premises. “The four criminals then proceeded to rob the security guards,” Johnstone says.

Soon afterwards, the robbers left, she adds, and did not reach the trauma unit where the staff and patients were hiding. “No one was hurt physically [but] the trauma such actions leave on the victims is long-lasting,” Johnstone says. “Everyone at the facility has been offered counselling and will continue to be supported in their emotional recovery.”

The attack was clearly planned, she added, and the department has handed over its CCTV footage to police. “We hope this will lead to the speedy arrest of these criminals. The department invests heavily in its security annually to enable access to safe and dignified health services,” Johnstone says. “These incidents have far-reaching implications as it means that traumatised staff are unable to go back to work before they are fully recovered emotionally, which in turn means there might be fewer health-care workers who can attend to the sick.”

MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomafrench Mbombo, condemned the incident in the strongest terms possible. DIE MOER IN: MEC Mbombo. Picture: Armand Hough. African News Agency (ANA) “Our health facilities are essential assets to our communities where residents can seek proper healthcare in a safe environment. “These actions not only undermine our facilities’ ability to function, but also place our staff and patients’ lives in danger,” she added.

“I hope that the SAPS prioritises this case and ensures that the perpetrators face the full consequences of the law.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Gugulethu SAPS responded to a complaint of a business robbery at around 3.10am. “Reports suggested that three unknown males entered the premises and robbed the personnel at the gate at gunpoint of their valuables.