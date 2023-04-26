Two dom skelms, who stole a large steel gate in Lotus River, are trending on social media after they were filmed being busted by Grassy Park SAPS. The arrest of the duo had mense across the Cape Flats poking fun at them after the video was shared on various chat groups.

In the video, the two are handcuffed to the gate and forced to carry it back to the house where they had stolen it from, while accompanied by a police van. Police spokesperson, captain Wynita Kleinsmith, says they was busted on Sunday afternoon by eagle-eyed officers who caught them in the act. “The officers were patrolling along 4th Avenue after 3pm when they spotted the two suspects carrying the large steel gate in the street.

“Officers questioned them about where they got the gate from and after admitting they had stolen it from one of the homes the officers made them carry the gate back and show them what they had done.” Kleinsmith says on arrival at the home the owner was unaware that the brazen skelms had simply lifted the gate off the rails and walked away with it. BALLS OF STEEL: The viral clip of the duo with the moerse gate. “They took advantage of the rain and that everyone was inside at the time,” she says.

“The owner was unaware and when informed by police had agreed to register a case and the two suspects were arrested and charged with theft. “They appeared in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.” LIEWE HEKSIE: One of the skelms. Kleinsmith adds that Grassy Park SAPS were waiting for the docket to be returned for the outcome.

Grassy Park Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson, Melvin Jonkers, applauded the cops for their actions. “When I saw the video I thought to myself what the heck is going on here,” says Jonkers. GATED BY COPS: Dief at cop shop. “It is shocking to see how they would steal a large gate in broad daylight and then just calmly carry it away. They would have probably just sold that gate for R100 for drugs and it shows the disrespect they have for the community.