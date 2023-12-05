A homeless disabled woman from Mitchells Plain relies on a wheelie bin to get around after her wheelchair was stolen in October. Nazeema Davids, 33, suffered a stroke four years ago, which left her paralysed. Her boyfriend of 14 years, Iekraam Brenner, 40, now pushes her around in the black bin as they walk door to door to find their next meal.

Iekraam explains: “Four years ago, she had a miscarriage and lost a lot of blood. She then had a stroke which left her paralysed from her shoulder down to her feet on the right side. HOW WE ROLL: Ikeraam has to push Nazeema in a council bin. Picture: Venecia Valentine “We used to live on the Look-Out Hill in Rocklands, in the bushes, but recently we moved to an open field in Tafelsig at the Kapteinsklip squatter camp.” Nazeema says she has been homeless for more than five years and after her stroke, she was discharged from hospital without a wheelchair.

Iekraam adds: “I had a broken wheelchair that I used for the last four years since her stroke, but when we moved over to the field, we woke up one morning and her wheelchair was gone. “The next best thing was a wheelie bin that could help us move her around. “I put her blanket in the bottom and I cut open a piece in front so that she could get fresh air and can see what’s happening around her.”

“We have to skarrel every day for food. We relied on her Sassa grant before but her grant was cut and we don’t know why. “We don’t have our IDs so there isn’t much we can do to fight this, but I have been to Sassa with her before to seek help. Nothing came of it.” TOUGH: Nazeema Davids, 33, was paralysed after a stroke. Picture: Venecia Valentine He says Nazeema also needs adult nappies but he can’t provide that for her.

Two weeks ago, the couple found shelter with Elvina Lee, 35, who offered them a corner in her shack at the Kapteinsklip squatter camp. Elvina says: “They were sleeping here on the field. It was a rainy night and I couldn’t deal with the fact that this woman needs to sleep outside in the cold. “They have families who have houses but nobody wants to take them in.”