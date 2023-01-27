A video of a young man exposing his body to show that he doesn’t have any gang tattoos has gone viral, with mense now slamming skollies for targeting young men and boys for “recruitment”. Concerned parents in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain say this is the extent to which they now have to go to safeguard their children from criminals.

In the video on social media the jong outjie, wearing just a grey onnerbroek and socks, turns around while lifting his arms to show that he doesn’t have any tjappies that can link him to gangs. The clip comes after the recent murders of Ridaah Adonis and Wakeel Dreyer in the area. Both were said to be innocent laaities with no links to gangs. MURDERED: Wakeel Dreyer Police are investigating the motives behind the murders.

Their deaths caused an outcry in the Cape Flats community, especially from mothers who have sons. A social media user known as Sniper, whose voice is known to many on WhatsApp anti-crime groups, said a worried parent sent him the video. The activist, who is active in over 100 groups of more than 30 000 members, said in his years of service he has never witnessed anything as disturbing.

“We understand that these gangsters have their eyes on young boys to join their gangs,” he explained. “Two weeks ago, we sent out an alert to say that we got info about the plans, and last week we had the two shootings.” He said that the mother of the youngster made the video out of desperation.

“A parent sent us a message and the video clip to say her boy was a target and threatened by gangsters. “He was told that he would be shot. This boy ended up taking off his clothes to show that he is not a gangster.” Sniper said the worried taanie has taken her son out of the area as a precaution.

“Now I want to know, why must our kids live like prisoners in their own homes? What is going to be done?” MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, said he was aware of the video. “As a society we cannot allow this. We need to embrace and support our young people so that they do not fall victim to these gangsters,” he commented.