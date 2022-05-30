Hanover Park residents have caught and attacked a man they suspect of kidnapping children. The suspect was apparently found in possession of a bag of sweets and biscuits which residents believe he used to lure kids.

The incident comes after a 10-year-old boy was snatched on Thursday but managed to escape after stabbing his abductor with a pair of scissors. A resident tells the Daily Voice he saw the strange man Sunday morning and asked him what he was doing in Grove Road. “At first he said he was asking for a donation for his child, and then he said he walked from Manenberg to Hanover Park to withdraw money.

“He kept telling me that he is a coloured man, but he was lying, I could see that he was a foreigner. “I asked him for identification and he couldn’t produce it and that is when I decided to call people and the police.” “When we searched him we found lots of sweets and biscuits, I think that is how lures children,” the resident explains.

MOB ATTACK: Video of Hanover Park residents beating up the alleged kidnapper Videos of the incident were circulated online. In the first short clip, a mob is attacking the suspect, beating him with fists and even a shoe. He then cowers under a police van, his pants down to his knees, hiding from residents.

On Thursday, a 10-year-old boy had escaped from an abductor while playing outside his home. His mom, 38, says: “The African man got out of a car and then grabbed my son and then he dragged him towards the car as he was kicking and screaming. “I came out of the house as he was running home. He said that he got away from the kidnapper by repeatedly stabbing him with a blunt pair of scissors.”

SHAKEN: Mom with son who escaped abuction. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete She says her son has been left shaken: “He has not been himself since that day, he is still scared. I am also not alright because if he didn’t have those scissors, he would have been taken... “My son was almost abducted during broad daylight. Where must we keep our children?” She adds: “A child was almost taken in the Plenty, and there was a man who came here and wanted to take a girl but her mom intervened.”