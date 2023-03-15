Video footage of a man and woman fighting at a popular coffee shop put Twitter into a tailspin as mense tried to figure who the guilty party was. A clip of the bots in a Starbucks at Eastgate Mall in Joburg on Monday was shared on Twitter by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee.

“This woman was verbally assaulted and kicked by a man at Starbucks Eastgate Mall. The attacker said she was sitting for ‘too long’ at the outlet [sic],” his caption read. This woman was verbally assaulted and kicked by a man at Starbucks East Gate Mall. The attacker said she was sitting for “too long” at the outlet. #CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/64Pi7TxwBe — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 14, 2023 In the video, the vrou can be seen coming up to the counter where the ou is already standing. They can be seen waving hands and pointing at each other. The man points towards the woman’s face and she can be seen slapping his hand away.

As he walks away from her, she smacks his head. He turns and kicks her thigh, but she keeps coming at him and he kicks her again. An employee breaks up the fight. The man can be seen leaving while the woman heads over to a table. A lot of people felt the woman was wrong. “The man defended himself against a Karen. If he wanted to assault her, it would have been more gruesome than what we see. According to the footage, she attacked, and he defended,” @maxwellmodiba tweeted.