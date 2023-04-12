One tourist’s planned excursion through the beautiful Bo-Kaap turned ugly when she was almost robbed while filming the entire incident. The incident took place on Sunday when the 28-year-old South Korean woman was mugged by a skollie in Chiappini Street.

The skollie didn’t get anything but video footage taken by the tourist emerged on social media. The video detailed the entire event and shows the dief with his hands around her neck trying to grab her camera. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel, Malcolm Pojie, says a case of robbery is being investigated.

“Cape Town Central SAPS has opened an attempted robbery case for investigation following the incident involving a 28-year-old South Korean citizen that occurred in Chiappini Street in the Bo-Kaap on 9 April 2023. “It is alleged that the 28-year-old victim was accosted by an unknown man whilst she was making a video with her cell phone,” he says. “The suspect attempted to take her camera and cell phone, but a member of the public came to her rescue after hearing her scream for help. The suspect then ran away.

SHOCK: South Korean woman filmed her robbery in Bo-Kaap “Nothing was taken and the complainant was not injured, according to reports,” Pojie says. On Facebook, several people indicated that the suspect was known as “Poenie” and that he was from Bonteheuwel. Wayne Dyason, spokesperson for the City’s Law Enforcement, says officers are searching for the suspect.