One tourist’s planned excursion through the beautiful Bo-Kaap turned ugly when she was almost robbed while filming the entire incident.
The incident took place on Sunday when the 28-year-old South Korean woman was mugged by a skollie in Chiappini Street.
The skollie didn’t get anything but video footage taken by the tourist emerged on social media.
The video detailed the entire event and shows the dief with his hands around her neck trying to grab her camera.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel, Malcolm Pojie, says a case of robbery is being investigated.
“Cape Town Central SAPS has opened an attempted robbery case for investigation following the incident involving a 28-year-old South Korean citizen that occurred in Chiappini Street in the Bo-Kaap on 9 April 2023.
“It is alleged that the 28-year-old victim was accosted by an unknown man whilst she was making a video with her cell phone,” he says.
“The suspect attempted to take her camera and cell phone, but a member of the public came to her rescue after hearing her scream for help. The suspect then ran away.
“Nothing was taken and the complainant was not injured, according to reports,” Pojie says.
On Facebook, several people indicated that the suspect was known as “Poenie” and that he was from Bonteheuwel.
Wayne Dyason, spokesperson for the City’s Law Enforcement, says officers are searching for the suspect.
“The City’s Law Enforcement Department confirms that officers are aware of the incident and enforcement agencies are actively searching for the suspect.”
Bonteheuwel ward councillor, Angus McKenzie, adds residents should piemp the skelm: “I have not been informed but if people can pass me credible information I will find him and arrest him.”