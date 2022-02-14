Township residents have been left shaken after two women’s half naked bodies were found dumped in canals.

A suspect in one of the cases has since been caught and burnt to death by angry community members.

In Gugulethu on Sunday, a 53-year-old woman was dragged from her house, raped and then stabbed.

Veteran photographer Fanie Jason wrote on Facebook: “My brother’s ex girlfriend who was partly mentally disturbed, was found brutally murdered this morning.

“Nomahlubi was a well known character in our neighbourhood.

“Apparently she was dragged from her house by unknown men last night, then raped, after that she was stabbed, her lifeless body was left in a small river running through Gugulethu at NY45.”

Veteran photographer Fanie Jason’s Facebook post. Picture: Facebook

Police spokesman Colonel André Traut says the motive for the murder is yet to be established and no arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, Langa officers were investigating at a crime scene where a young woman, Asiphe Nqoloba, was found half naked and submerged in the water.

The suspect, who was known to the victim, has since been burnt to death by angry community members.

Asiphe was out drinking with her friends when the suspect offered to escort her to her boyfriend’s place.

The victim’s sister says: “The suspect is my ex-boyfriend, he called me around midnight to tell me that he had taken Asiphe to her boyfriend’s shack.

GRIM: Asiphe’s body removed from canal. Picture: Leon Knipe

“And I just said OK, and went back to sleep and about an hour later, her boyfriend knocked and told me something happened and that he found Asiphe’s underwear and top and there was blood on his bed and we couldn’t find her pants.”

She says they went to the police to report the case.

“We searched for her but couldn’t find anything and in the morning, we followed the blood and eventually found her in the water.”

Asiphe was lying on her stomach, her buttocks were sticking out of the water while her red braids were also visible.

Traut says that around 10am, the body of a 27-year-old female was found in a canal in Jakes Gerwel Drive, Langa.

“Shortly after this discovery, the burnt body of an unknown man was discovered in the informal settlement, Sanitizer,” he says.

MOB VICTIM: The suspect’s burnt body. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

“It is believed that the man was accused by community members of the female’s rape and murder and was set alight during a vigilante murder.

“Both murder cases are under investigation and arrests are yet to be made.”

