South Africans are aware by now that the insanely high petrol prices have forced us to find clever ways to save petrol geld, but this guy has found one way to score a free lekker ride.

A video emerged online on Monday showing a daring Gauteng man riding in a shopping trolley while holding onto the back of an Engen petrol tanker driving on the N1.

To add fuel to the fire, the daredevil pulled off his stunt in the pouring rain as he smiled and waved to rubberneckers.

The video has since gone viral.

It is uncertain whether or not the driver of the truck knew the man was holding on, but from his position in the video, it appears he is not visible on either one of the side mirrors.

The video was shot while the truck was en route south towards Johannesburg on the N1, reports IOL.

There is no indication as to how fast the truck was moving, but the trolley rider appeared to be secure as he held on for the ride.

A second angle of the video posted online shows him smiling as he waves to the onlookers and points in the direction he is heading in.

The man did not have any protective gear on and was dressed in a hoodie, cap and pants.

Citizens commenting online were left in awe, with many wondering how the trolley could go so fast without the wheels coming off.

The trolley did not have any branding on it, so it is unclear at this point who the manufacturer of the high-speed machine is.

