This eight-year-old athlete is klein maar getrain. Despite only playing table tennis for a few months, little Shonah Jones from Manenberg has already qualified for the South African Open in Durban later this year.

But ping pong runs in her blood – her dad Shaun Jones is the current national men’s champion. A proud Shaun says his daughter is passionate about the sport and is aiming to become a big star in the future. PROUD DAD: Brother Alexander, Shonah and father Shaun The eight-time SA champ, who will represent Mzansi at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham at the end of July, says his daughter only started playing last August.

“I have five children and four of them started playing about the same time, but Shonah is the one that is showing the most promise,” says Shaun. “She just loves the game and practises any time she can. What is good about her is that she is skilful and plays aggressively while she is also left-handed which makes it difficult for her opponents.” The 39-year-old Manenberg father said his other children, daughters Michan, 15, Michah, 7, and 11-year-old son Alexander also took part in the Open’s qualification rounds in March but only Shonah made it to the finals.

“In table tennis, the youngest category is under-13 but Shonah has already gotten bronze medals in under-13 and under-15 at provincial level and now she is going for a national prize.” Asked why she loves ping pong, the shy meisie says: “Because it's a fun sport to play and I really enjoy it. One day I want to go overseas to make my daddy and Manenberg proud.” Shaun, a school transport driver, says he feels his daughter can become an inspiration for their community that is currently under siege from a gang war.

“It is very scary living in the area because every time you hear about shootings then you worry for the safety of your children. “To have Shonah doing well despite this is encouraging and it is something I feel can be truly inspiring.” Shaun is also a coach at the Shiloh Topspinners club in Rylands where his children are all members.