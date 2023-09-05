A video of a group of learners moering a boy in the quad of Portland High School in Mitchells Plain has spread like wildfire on social media. The 23-second clip started circulating on WhatsApp chat groups shortly after the incident took place on Friday.

The violent brawl sees a number of schoolboys hitting one boy while other learners scream around them. A video of a group of learners moering a boy in the quad of Portland High School in Mitchells Plain has spread like wildfire on social media. According to a learner at the school, the fight broke out after two Grade 11 boys had a bekgeveg on Thursday, apparently over skewe kyke.

ROL: Group attacking the boy The learner, who spoke to the Daily Voice anonymously for fear of reprisal, says the victim approached the other boy who is in a different class on Thursday. “He wanted to know why the boy kept on looking at him and asked him to stop,” the learner explained. “They then started to argue and the principal called them to his office and told them that it is the last time he wants to see them in his office.

TAKING DISCIPLINARY ACTION: Portland High School “On Friday during interval, the victim was approached by the other boy and his group of friends and they argued again about the same issue, and that’s when the fight broke out.” In the clip, the group can be seen hitting and kicking the one learner until he falls. Soon after the video was posted, mense on chat groups went bos.

Anthea Solomons wrote: “This is such a sad thing to watch, our young boys fighting like this and especially on the school grounds, where is the respect we used to have for each other?” Another WhatsApp user agreed: “Look how none of these children are even stopping the fight. They are instead encouraging it, as dit my kind was sal ek hulle vas gevat het.” Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Millicent Merton has confirmed the fight took place at the school on Friday and clarified that it was not gang-related.