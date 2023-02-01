Strandfontein Pavilion’s Fisherman Lane, also known as ‘The Broken Road’, has for years been an important landmark and also become a popular site for film producers. But this road located along the southern coast- line has been an eyesore for years.

Now it’s to be no more, and will be integrated into the Strandfontein Pavilion development. Mayco member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Eddie Andrews, said The Broken Road was assessed by its coastal management branch to access whether it could rehabilitate the stretch of tarmac. “In 2019 the consulting engineers conducted a site inspection and geotechnical assessment of the sea wall that supports the road to determine whether the wall could be repaired.”

Andrews said the assessment found that the wall was irreparable. The cost, at R28.2 million, was also too high as it was R8m over the total budget of R20m for the upgrade and repair of Strandfontein Pavilion. “Due to our limited budget and the outcomes of a cost-benefit analysis, we decided to demolish the road with its retaining wall, and instead formalise the link to the western parking area and provide generous access onto the beach.