A South African TikTokker has gained a huge following after inviting fans on her journey as she battles breast cancer and undergoes chemotherapy. Sharney Blackway, 28, told her followers that she was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer on 16 January.

It is a particularly aggressive form of cancer and she has since undergone two rounds of chemotherapy with 14 sessions more to go. “The side-effects are the worst, it’s nausea to a point where you can’t explain it, the stomach cramps, headaches and body aches and shortness of breath. I can’t eat spicy food and live off bland food and water,” she says. Sharney says it all started with a lump in her breast.