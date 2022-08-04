Social media stars Jamie Barthus and Shakir “Chuqy” Hansen are making people laugh and dance with their new parody of the hit number, Wys My Jou Lemoene, by Bok van Blerk. They’re calling their version of the tune, Hoekom stink jou voeta, and although it was only released on Monday, it was already viewed nearly half a million times on TikTok.

Funny man Jamie says the idea for the song happened on Valentine’s Day when he thought of a gatmaak song to entertain his kwaai online audience. “The lemoene song was trending at the time but I thought what can I turn it into and that was when I came up with Stink Voeta. “But I only recently told Chuqy that we should make a song of it. I waited a while because I did not think I would go ahead and produce the song, but then I saw on TikTok that Wys My Jou Lemoene is still trending.”

He adds: “The song is about two guys who were with the same girl, so they each have their own story about this chick. “It is funny and something people can relate to as well because everyone must know someone who has stink voete whether it is a girl or a guy.” The music video for Stink Voeta was shot this past Sunday at the Vlei in Muizenberg and depicts two men, played by Jamie and Chuqy, and a blonde woman named Chandre also played by Chuqy.

Chuqy explains: “We wanted to combine the Afrikaans market with the Cape Coloured vibe by putting the two together to create a lekker jol number. “The song is to unite all races and bring people together and to enjoy what we put out there. “It is a song we all can relate to because at some point stink os almal se voete.”