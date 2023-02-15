The SPCA is on the hunt for a heartless thug who threw a cat over a building to “punish” it. In a disturbing video of the incident that has gone viral, the man is seen laughing with his friend, who is recording the video, after throwing the helpless cat over the roof of a building.

It is not certain if the animal survived, as it fell out of sight. The young bra who threw the cat claims the animal ate his chips. In the video, he is seen picking up the tame cat and shows the camera his empty chips packet and says. “This is what happens when you eat all my chips up. Chips is up, he’s also gonna go up.”

KYK! Shows an empty chips packet. After tossing the cat into the air and over the roof, the man and his friend lag loudly and he proceeds to say, “Nou is hy ook op.” But, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA said it is his time that’s up as they are now investigating a case of animal cruelty. The animal welfare organisation has asked the public to help find the ou.

“We are of the view that this constitutes animal cruelty and a contravention in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962,” the SPCA stated. Shocked Facebook users commented on the SPCA’s post, and called for justice. A woman said: “I am disgusted, just utter shock that you would do something like this and then film it and find it humorous.

“You are all a disgrace to the human race to hurt a poor defenceless animal. “Hope you are all found and receive the maximum penalty possible. Hope the kitty survived this cruelty.” Another person asked if the cat was OK but the SPCA responded that it did not have any information yet.