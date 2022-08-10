The women selling blomme in Adderley Street say they are the victims of bullying and mistreatment by their committee after a video circulated of an argument on Monday night that led to a man being hospitalised. For more than 150 years, No.13 Adderley Street has been the home of the flower sellers.

But a group of 18 stall owners told the Daily Voice that while the sweet aroma of blomme fills the air, the business is operated under a foul stench. Stall owner Alison Snyders says: “Every month we rotate our stalls so that each person gets a chance to be in the front. “On Monday it was my turn but this one woman did not want to move and then I refused to move, so that is where the whole argument started.”

The 51-year-old, who has been selling flowers for 40 years, says the bekgevegte continued throughout the day until about 8pm when the situation escalated. “It was just myself and another female seller here at that time with a few guys who help out but the committee chairperson, Irefaan Williams, came here with a klomp mense to come and fight with us,” she says. “He is family of the lady who did not want to move and he plays favourites with her all the time; they came with his brothers, sisters and in-laws for just two ladies.

“They threw my flowers around while one guy even had to go to hospital from the way they assaulted him. “Irefaan even called me a p**s a few times in my face and I was kicked by one for the 50 people that came to fight.” In a 40-second video clip made after the alleged fight, women can be heard arguing with men over legal issues.

However, Irefaan denies that there was any physical fighting. “The video that is going around really just made everything look bad but the sellers are all family and the issue has been resolved,” he tells the Daily Voice. “I was there on the scene and I did not see any fighting, I do not know why the guy ended up in hospital but even he would tell you that there was no fighting, just arguments among family.”

‘MISTREATED’: Gaironesa Oliver and Alison Snyders Fadielah Gamildien, a fourth-generation flower seller, says: “The lady that had to rotate has my mother’s stall and the other stall owners are trying to take it over. “There weren’t a lot of people that came to fight, it was instead just the children who came to stand up for their mother. “That is our legacy and we cannot have people forcing us out of our business.