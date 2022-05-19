A skollie who allegedly requested an e-hailing taxi and then tried to rob the driver het sy gat gesien after mense in Brown’s Farm, Philippi, caught and moered him. Three video clips of the incident have gone viral on social media.

The first one was shot by someone who was driving behind the black Hyundai, and the robber’s legs can be seen trailing on the ground as he struggles to climb into the car. The back door behind the driver is wide open while the boef clings onto it. A person says in IsiXhosa: “You have robbed the wrong one, satan!”

In another clip, the man can be seen being pulled violently onto the pavement of a busy street. People attack him with bricks and sticks and they shout at him as he tries to cover his head, but he can’t escape a few klappe to his face. He runs and falls and is roughly picked up and thrown against a door of a shack.

“Why are you running?” a community member asks. A resident tells the Daily Voice: “This is long overdue. People have been complaining about the notorious Browns Farm. “The skollies request Uber or Bolt and then when the drivers arrive, they rob them but this time he didn’t manage to get anything because the driver was too fast for him.