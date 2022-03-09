Three Mitchells Plain residents, who get up at the crack of dawn to distribute sandwiches to schoolkids, say they are doing it out of love for their community.

The trio says they want to fill the tummies of under-privileged kids who often go to school hungry.

Paul Kleinbooi, 44, Farouk Daniels, 61, and Badrodien Domingo, 63, from Rocklands are all unemployed but are serving mense from the Plain out of the kindness of their hearts.

Farouk says there are helpers in his street who prepare and pack the sandwiches for 250 kids, containing of four slices of bread each.

“Some days it’s scrambled eggs and some days it’s polony. We have been doing this for three weeks now on a Tuesday and Thursday,” he explains.

“The joy it brings to our hearts is unexplainable. There are a lot of children and even some adults who pass here and smile when they get a sandwich because for some, this is the only meal they have for the day.”

Badrodien adds: “You can’t teach a hungry child and therefore we believe in making these children’s day happier by taking away that hunger and replacing it with energy to have a productive day.”

The men stand on the corner of Eisleben and Merrydale roads and say they have another group who stands in Beechcraft Street, also handing out sarmies.

Farouk says the trio are hoping to expand to Carradale Street: “We also have a feeding scheme at the mosque in our area. We want to feed more kids from another school next week.”

Resident Jamiah Stemmet says: “I pass here with my two children in the morning and it warms my heart that on two days for the week, my children get a meal from the kind boetas.

“You can see it’s made with love because it’s beautifully packaged in clingwrap and preserved in a little foam cooler box to keep it fresh.”

The uncles say they would like to add a pakkie NikNaks, fresh fruit or juice to the meal.

To support them, call Farouk on 071 850 6131.

