A Cape Town couple got a warm reception when scores of strangers cheered and sang for them during their “low-key” wedding at the Home Affairs in Wynberg. Nina Steininger, 50, and Mark Collins, 53, got married on July 22.

Mark said that he arrived first and as he waited for his bride outside the Home Affairs office inside Maynard Mall, he could hear a loud roar coming from a crowd which got louder and louder. He then saw his wife-to-be accompanied by a large group of people who were singing and cheering her along as she made her way “down the aisle”. CONGRATS: Nina posing with strangers in Wynberg street. Picture: Supplied “All the cleaners and crowds of people started singing ‘it's your wedding’. It was beautiful. It was such an uplifting day,” Mark told IOL.

“And when we were done, all the taxis were hooting and cheering us on as well. “We thought it would be really low-key, go to Home Affairs, sign the marriage and then go to the after-party, but it actually made the occasion.” Nina, who wore a white lace wedding dress, said that mense standing in line at Home Affairs and outside the mall stopped to take pictures with her.

“My family came and we parked near the Maynard Mall entrance where the taxis are. “I get out of the car in my wedding finery and all of a sudden people are cheering. “As I walked into the mall, everyone, I mean even the cleaners were banging their brooms, and singing to me.

“People were walking up to me and hugging me. “Everyone was dancing around me. It was like a wedding march to Home Affairs. WED: Nina Steininger, 50, and Mark Collins, 53. Picture: Joe Rajcoomar “I mean you could not have orchestrated it.

“These people didn’t know me but were so happy for me. “My family was amazed and said it was the best part of the wedding,” the bride said. “I felt really South African,” she added.