Mitchells Plain residents came out in their numbers to show their love and appreciation for the future of South African sport. On Saturday, they came out to support the local Elite Athletics Academy, of which track superstar, 11-year-old Lamicah Adamson, is a member.

GONE: Lamicah blitzing her way through the relay Some of these sportsmen and women are amongst the group who recently took part in the South African School Athletics competition in Pietermaritzburg who brought home gold. Lamicah earlier this month broke both provincial records in the 80m and 100m sprint events, and went on to win gold at the nationals last week. Videos of the Grade 5 learner from Parkhurst Primary running a record-breaking time of 53.70 seconds 4x100m relay with her teammates were played at the event, which had everyone cheering inside the Westridge Dagbreek Hall.

Host Rodney “Scarra” Brown, who managed to organise the get-together in less than a day, told the athletes: “Today we acknowledge you. “We are here to tell all of you how proud we are. “You are the example of our kids having talent that could take them as far as the Olympics and international stage.”

Elite Athletics Academy’s founder and coach Paul Jacobus said: “Being an athlete is all about hard work, sacrifice and discipline. You all have proven that you can.” Lamicah with coach Paul Jacobus Lamicah, who was the star of the event, also got a lekker surprise when she was called up to choose a pair of running shoes by Olympic Sports Apparel’s own Tony La Vita. DERSERVE: Coach Paul Jacobus, Lamicah and Tony La Vita “Congratulations to all of you. This is not just an achievement, this is a milestone reached,” he said.

He then broke the news that the company would like to sponsor the meisie her sports apparel and training gear for the rest of the running season. Vannessa Adamson, Lamicah’s proud mom, said they are chuffed and thankful for the support. “Seeing all these doors open for our daughter is such a relief.