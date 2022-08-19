The father of six-year-old Shahnawaaz Asghar, who was kidnapped outside his Kensington home says he is relieved that the nightmare is finally over. Shahnawaaz was about to leave for school on Wednesday morning, when six men stormed into their home in 4th Avenue and snatched him.

Eyewitnesses said the suspects were travelling in two cars a white VW Polo and a silver Ford. The family’s two-day nightmare came to an end when the boy returned home safe and unharmed around 11pm on Thursday. Muhammad Asghar holding hids son, Shahnawaaz, 6. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Speaking to the Daily Voice from his home on Friday, Shahnawaaz’s relieved father, Muhammad, 52, said seeing his son again was the happiest moment of his life.

“I felt hurt when my son was taken, I couldn’t sleep at night and when I picked him up (on Thursday) it was the happiest moment of my life,” he says while hugging and kissing the boy. “When we asked him where he was, he said he was away on holiday. My son is really happy to be back home. He is only six and doesn’t really grasp what happened to him. On Thursday night they took him to the hospital for an examination and he is fine,” says Muhammad. Muhammad thanked everyone who helped with the search.

“Thank God he was found, I would like to thank everyone who supported us during the worst time,” he says. “The community who I have lived with for 28 years, the Pakistani community who helped us by supporting the family. For two days we had not eaten, the pots of food were left untouched. I would also like to thank the media for putting the story out there.” Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said no arrests have yet been made.