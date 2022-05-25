Hanover Park residents say they are fed up with being prisoners in their own homes amid a raging gang war where skollies are filmed openly shooting at each other in broad daylight. Terrified residents of the area known as “Cowboy Town” say they are living in a real life horror movie as skote continue to klap, despite pleas for help.

A mom, who asked not to be named, says laaities have started to “take tjap” for a gang known as the Park Kids. “The Ghettos Kids have always run this area but after the death of Sheikh [Faizel Manuel], there was lots of fighting and that is why they killed his son Hadjie [Esa Manuel]. “Now one of his brothers has started this Park Kids and they are recruiting young laaities who have left school to shoot for them. Hulle skiet heeldag, elke dag, and when the Ghettos retaliate, there is going to be trouble.

“On Monday they shot one of the Park Kids vrek here in the street, in the meantime we must live in fear. It’s not right.” Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirms the killing of a 35-year-old man and says cops were called to the Lynstone Road scene shortly after 7am. “A murder case was opened for investigation. The suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” he says.

Videos of the shootings have gone viral on chat groups showing large groups of skollies opening fire on each other. Ward councillor Zahid Badroodien called a meeting with residents yesterday, where residents raised their concerns with community safety MEC Reagan Allen while cops could be seen patrolling the area. “The part of Hanover Park that I represent is ward 48 which is Cowboy Town.

“Solent Court and Soetwater Court are being held hostage by the gangsters that are shooting,” said Badroodien. SHAKEN: Zahid Badroodien “The meeting we are having today with key community stakeholders, the MEC Reagan Allen, is so we can bring stability back. “The videos happened while I was in the ward office.

“It shook me to the core hearing the bullets fly across the field, across the courts, seeing mothers and residents run across the road and shouting for their lives. It’s something that no community should face.” MEC Allen says SAPS must be held accountable for the escalating gang violence. INTERVENTION: Ward meeting ”I want to assure residents that we take our Constitutional oversight role very seriously, and will use all mechanisms necessary to hold SAPS accountable should there be a failure in fulfilling their mandate.