Hanover Park residents went bos on Wednesday as they moered a skollie who ambushed a matric pupil at her home in an attempted rape incident. The 19-year-old meisie was left battered and bruised after bravely fighting off her attacker, who choked and beat her up in her Wendy house.

The teen, who may not be named, was left traumatised as she was rushed to hospital while angry mense dragged her alleged attacker through the streets before he was rescued by the SAPS’ anti-gang unit. Speaking to the Daily Voice, the teen, a married mom of one, says she returned home after writing exams when the attack happened. INJURY: Strangle marks on girl’s neck “I don’t know him but it happened when I came out of school,” she explains.

“My husband was at work and my baby was at the crèche. I came to the Wendy house and got undressed and put on other clothes when he just kicked in the door and attacked me.” The scared victim says she thought her attacker was a druggie who wanted to rob her but when she asked him if he wanted money, he told her that he was there for “something else”. “That is when I knew he wanted to rape me. He was choking me and I could hardly breathe. He kept hitting me and I fought back as hard as I could.

“At some point a knife fell out of his pocket and he picked it up and tried to stab me but I grabbed the knife. “I tried to stab him but it didn’t go in, I think maybe it was blunt,” she adds. “He tried to pull my underwear down but I kept fighting until he stopped and ran away. I ran after him and passed out in the neighbour’s yard and that is when the people got him and wanted to kill him. They phoned my husband and I was taken to hospital.”

Hurt: Girl’s injured knee A video shows angry residents gathering in Rywood Road, then climbing the roof of one of the homes where the alleged would-be rapist hid. The skurk was caught and moered but cops saved him. He was taken away but the victim reveals that cops brought him to the same hospital where she was receiving treatment. “I was at the hospital when they brought him in and all I heard was that he was high on drugs and playing mad.

“I was so upset that they would bring him so close to me but I gave a statement and they confirmed that he is being charged with attempted rape.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirms: “A 22-year-old male was arrested on a charge of sexual assault.” The traumatised teen returned to hospital yesterday for scans due to head injuries sustained in the attack.