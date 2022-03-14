The taxi industry has been blamed for the destruction of Golden Arrow buses in Nyanga at the weekend.

A bus and a vehicle were set alight at the Nyanga Terminus while others were pelted with rocks in Borcherds Quarry and another set alight in Old Klipfontein Road, over the two-day protest on Friday and Saturday.

The attacks come after the widows of deceased taxi owners protested at the Provincial Legislature offices on Thursday demanding “fair treatment”.

The female taxi owners belonging to Cata and Codeta said cops must stop impounding taxis with immediate effect, while they await the government gazetting new operating licences.

Cata women’s desk spokesperson, Uyanda Maqwazima, said Cape Town’s Traffic Services had made it a prerequisite for owners to first have their warrants cleared and wants this to stop as well.

The taxi industry was to go on a strike last Thursday, but this was cancelled because they could not get permission for a march to Premier Alan Winde’s office, Cata’s secretary Mandla Hermanus said.

On Friday, violence broke out in Nyanga resulting in buses being destroyed or damaged.

Commuters then had to board buses near Nyanga Police Station.

ATTACK: Taxi industry protesters allegedly set Golden Arrow bus alight

Golden Arrow Bus Services spokeswoman Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said: “Golden Arrow can confirm that one of our buses and vehicles was set alight at the Nyanga terminus on Friday.

“According to eyewitnesses, the perpetrators are alleged to be linked to the taxi industry. The motive is unknown.

“We condemn this senseless act of violence in the strongest possible terms.”

SENSELESS ACT: Bronwen Dyke-Beyer

Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg says a bus driver was injured on Friday morning.

“Nyanga police are investigating a malicious injury to property case.

“The suspects are yet to be arrested,” he said.

“Law enforcement agencies were deployed to the area and will monitor the situation.

“On Saturday morning at about 6.45am, a bus was set alight in Old Klipfontein Road, Crossroads, by two unknown suspects.

“The driver was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash.

“Nyanga police are investigating cases of robbery and malicious injury to property.

“The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

On Sunday the Daily Voice tried to reach Hermanus to comment on the violent protests but he did not reply to the texts and phone calls.

[email protected]