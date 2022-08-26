A City of Cape Town operation to root out illegal taxis is suspected to be the cause of the chaos which saw a number of buses and other vehicles set alight in Nyanga on Thursday. Police say four Golden Arrow buses and a City truck were gutted and private vehicles damaged by disgruntled taxi drivers whose cars were impounded.

The City of Cape Town Traffic Services assisted by Nyanga Saps and Law Enforcement conducted a compliance operation focussing on illegal sedan taxis. Provincial Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell says: “I strongly condemn the criminal acts of burning buses and private vehicles in the Nyanga and Philippi areas. “Four Golden Arrow buses, private and state vehicles were burned and stoned this morning following an impoundment operation targeted at illegal local Avanza taxis also known as Amaphela by Law Enforcement.

“One bus driver suffered head injuries. “These actions are completely unacceptable, purely criminal and will not be tolerated. “We will not compromise on the safety of commuters and citizens.”

FIERY CHAOS: Bus terminus in Nyanga. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane - African News Agency (ANA) GABS spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says: “Golden Arrow can confirm that three buses were petrol-bombed on Govan Mbeki and Emms Drive at approximately 9.30am and a fourth bus was set alight on Eisleben and Sheffield. “In the first incident, no injuries were reported but in the second our driver suffered head injuries.” The City says officers impounded 21 vehicles in terms of the National Land Transport Act – 19 “amaphela” taxis and two minibus taxis, for operating without a valid permit or operating in contravention of the conditions set out in their permit.

“The violence that followed is no coincidence. This appears to be the modus operandi every time that our enforcement services move into this area in particular, to do their jobs. The last such incident was recorded in March this year, and just over a year ago, we witnessed similar violence in the Nyanga area. This level of lawlessness is unacceptable and we will not be deterred,” said Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith. The City’s Traffic Services spokesperson Kevin Jacobs says Fire and Rescue Services were on the scene to extinguish the burning vehicles. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says the Public Order Police monitored the situation.