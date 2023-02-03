All their hard work, sweat and tears paid off for the province’s top matriculants when they were honoured by Premier Alan Winde at his official residence Leeuwenhof on Thursday. Coming out tops was 18-year-old Kelly Prowse from Rustenburg Girls’ High. She was recognised as the top candidate in Quintile 5, the top candidate in mathematics, and the joint top candidate in the entire country.

TOP: Kelly Prowse was the best in the province She had some wise words for matriculants of the future: “I always say don’t let your textbooks and school be your only source of education. “There are so many other ways, like reading novels, watching the news and documentaries to educate yourself and hopefully feel more rounded as you go into your final matric exams.” The Western Cape class of 2022 had an impressive pass rate of 81.4% and the awards highlighted many individuals for their outstanding work while facing personal hardships during their finals.

One pupil who rose above her circumstances was Shime van den Bergh, 18, from Hoër Meisieskool Bloemhof. She was diagnosed with bone cancer three days before the start of exams. Despite being told she could not write, she persevered and passed with a 91.3% aggregate. Another top achiever is Luca Crouse, 18, from Parklands College. He was diagnosed with apraxia of speech and fine motor apraxia, so he sukkels to speak and write.

During the exams, a facilitator stabilised his hand while he wrote in very large letters, sometimes only five to six words per page, which would then be transcribed for marking. This resulted in him spending up to six hours in an exam venue, and when he had an afternoon session, he had no breaks between papers. His courage and commitment paid off, as he achieved an average of 82% with four distinctions.

Adrienne Murray, 18, from Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester, was two years old when she was diagnosed with retinoblastoma (eye cancer), and lost her left eye before she later became blind in her right. In 2016, she was diagnosed with neuralgia, a nerve pain caused by all the treatments she had as a child. “So I have been living with severe pain and last year was quite difficult.

“I had quite a few migraine issues so just before my exams I was hospitalised; my wrist became weak and for Braille we type on a Perkins and it’s heavy, so that was quite hectic,” she said. The teen added: “I always try to excel at school because I never let my disability, or as I prefer to call it, different ability stop me. “I try to show people that just because I cannot see anything doesn’t mean I cannot do what others can.”