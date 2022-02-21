A notorious skollie accused of viciously strangling a young mom to death and forcing her to drink a mandrax pill and bleach will go on trial at the Western Cape High Court later this year.

Speaking to the Daily Voice a year after her brutal death, the hartseer mother of Faranaaz Mentoor, 32, says they are praying for justice.

Mom Rowena Palmer, 60, accompanied by angry Strand residents arrived at the court on Friday as alleged killer Ashwin Hammers appeared for his pre-trial hearing for the murder which took place on 25 February last year.

Hammers stands accused of kidnapping Faranaaz and her friend and holding them captive in a hokkie for allegedly stealing a cellphone.

He is set to face charges of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping.

Rowena says she was called to the shocking scene where the body of her half-naked daughter was found with ropes tied around her arms and neck and a plastic sakkie over her head a day after she went missing.

She explains the day before, Faranaaz, a mom of three, had visited a friend and the duo were lured to a shack in the Erijaville settlement by a woman.

“She came to fetch them and took them to this hokkie. We later found out that Ashwin accused Faranaaz and her friend of stealing a cellphone and did this (to her), while her friend escaped,” explains the ouma.

“He was arrested days after the family helped police track him down and this is how we found out what was done to her.”

JUSTICE: Mom Rowena Palmer.

The trial date has been set for 28 August.

Rowena says: “We just want justice and today we are so heartbroken because we were told that he also forced her to drink a mandrax pill and bleach when he tortured her.

“There are many people that are scared of him because of his gang links but my appeal to the parents is that they know who is behind these things and they must come out and talk.”

She says Faranaaz worked for a food company and was the breadwinner for her children and had no need to steal a cellphone.

Zora Motasi of the Vroue in Aksie organisation says the case has angered residents.

“She was known as Fergie and was very polite and friendly. We all knew her as a people’s person. We want justice,” she says.

