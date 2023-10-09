Community members in Ruyterwacht are standing up against the demolition of a church where a block of flats is set to be built. Residents say they were shocked last Tuesday when the subcontractor started breaking down the Life Changing Ministries kerk in Batavia Street, as they believed the process had been halted after handing in a petition to the City of Cape Town.

Bishop Henry Mitchell says in 2020, they collected over 700 signatures for a petition to oppose the private development of the lot. “We don’t want the church demolished, we want the church to stand because it is part of our moral code. They started the process because there was no public participation and no public meetings held and none of the other criteria was followed,” he explained. BEING BROKEN DOWN: Life Changing Ministries church Community member Abdul Dayaan says although the 84-year-old church has not been used in three years, it should remain as it has cultural and religious significance to the community.

According to him, buildings older than 50 years old in the city are regarded as having historical significance and special permission is needed to have it repurposed or demolished. “In the meeting with the ward councillor, the conditions of the deed were shown to all of us and one of the clauses stipulates that if it is not used for religious purposes, then it should revert back to the original owners,” Dayaan said. Construction: Workers on the roof “The owner refuses to meet with the community and says he will only meet with a delegation.

“When we asked the subcontractors for a demolition order, [it] had no contact number, signature, no email, no name of the individual, only a signature signing on behalf of someone else,” he added. Karl van den Heever, of the City’s Future Planning and Resilience Directorate, says it is a private development and directed the Daily Voice to the developer. Diaan Nel, the attorney for the owner and a director of the company that intends to develop the land, says the flats will address a housing need in the area “and will generally uplift and add value to the community and surrounding properties”.

Nel added: “The City is correct that this is private property. A demolition permit has been obtained by the owner [which is available on site] and that all processes, requirements and approvals have been met for the intended development [Epping Garden Village]. “Consequently, these are lawful actions being carried out.” Although a public participation process was not mandatory, Nel says the developer reached out as a courtesy to the community.