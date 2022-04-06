Agapé School for Special Needs celebrated the opening of its new building extension for children with autism on Tuesday.

The Tafelsig-based school in Mitchells Plain received help from Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (CCPB), the Rotary Club of Newlands, Corobrik, Stonehage Fleming Charitable Foundation and others.

School principal Bernice Lambert said: “Agape School is grateful for the contribution by the funders of this worthy project. We are greatly in need of facilities for our learners with special needs.

“These four classrooms comprise phase one of our ambition to build a substantial centre.”

The opening of the new building extension comes on the heels of World Autism Day on 2 April, which highlights the much-needed level of care and attention required for children with autism.

The school provides support to children with special needs such as cerebral palsy and autism spectrum disorder.

The new wing is fitted with three smaller units including a Treatment/Assessment room; storage facility for classroom equipment, and a bathroom.

SGB chairperson Adiel Norodien, who has a child at the school, says he is grateful for the help as Agape has been there for his family and others.

“My special needs child is even easier to handle than my normal child,” he jokes.

Public Affairs and Communications Manager at CCPB, Priscilla Urquhart, said: “News of the building of the additional classrooms has attracted widespread attention from outlying areas including Worcester, Ceres and even outside of the Western Cape.

“This shows the dire need for formal educational structures for learners with autism. Typically, these learners are being cared for in their homes by family.”

